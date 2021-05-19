Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 1,757,505 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.79% of Twilio worth $1,618,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

Twilio stock opened at $290.30 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $3,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,700 shares of company stock valued at $49,970,030. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

