KDI Capital Partners LLC Has $14.53 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.6% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,264.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,288.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,984.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.