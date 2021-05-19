Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $5.94 Billion Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 86.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 3.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.11% of Moderna worth $5,936,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20. Insiders sold a total of 5,717,390 shares of company stock valued at $835,244,631 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

