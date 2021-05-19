QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 5.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.79. 39,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,237,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.