Dentacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $794,135.00 (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded down 39.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 60.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dentacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dentacoin has a market cap of $24.54 million and $794,135.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00078085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.37 or 0.01255255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.39 or 0.09873794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Dentacoin Coin Profile

Dentacoin (CRYPTO:DCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 coins and its circulating supply is 548,105,296,887 coins. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.