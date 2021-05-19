Super Zero Protocol Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.97 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.41 or 0.06925406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00165942 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,146,602 coins and its circulating supply is 317,242,811 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

