BeatzCoin One Day Volume Tops $1,143.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $1,143.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 67.2% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001745 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,235,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

