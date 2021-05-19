Valley Brook Capital Group Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 191,826 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 62,281 shares in the last quarter.

FIDU stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

