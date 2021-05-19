ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 41,737 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

