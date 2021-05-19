-$0.15 EPS Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.36).

BLRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 4,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,756. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

