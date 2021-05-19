Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294,324 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 27,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.