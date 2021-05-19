Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,960. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

