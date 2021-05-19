DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $268.34 and a 52-week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

