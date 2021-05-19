DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $11,012,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 125,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 183,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

