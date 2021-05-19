Larson Financial Group LLC Has $198,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

