Larson Financial Group LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 306.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

VSGX opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

