First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $57.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73.

