Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Ameren stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

