Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $268.34 and a 1-year high of $388.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

