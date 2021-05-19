STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues Earnings Results

STERIS (NYSE:STE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. STERIS updated its FY 2022 guidance to 7.400-7.650 EPS.

NYSE STE traded down $4.38 on Wednesday, reaching $191.57. 1,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

