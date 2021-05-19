Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $12.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,176. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $444.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

