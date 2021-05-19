First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.92. 12,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.74. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

