John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.37. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

