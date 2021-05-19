China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 30,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Railway Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

