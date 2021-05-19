Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $127.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:GPC opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

