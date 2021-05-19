Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 141,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,258,879. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Ideanomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.