Decatur Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,175 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

