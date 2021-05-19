Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Holdings Lowered by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP lowered its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 548,878 shares during the period. Core Laboratories accounts for 0.4% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 2.20% of Core Laboratories worth $29,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $15,174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $2,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,944. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

