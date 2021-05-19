SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,401 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 3.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $24,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,853,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.34. 164,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,721. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average of $140.53.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

