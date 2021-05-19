Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ECC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 4,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

