Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report $541.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. Rexnord posted sales of $449.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXN. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $122,692.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,844 shares of company stock worth $992,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXN stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $48.26. 5,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. Rexnord has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

