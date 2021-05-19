Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.93 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $243,772.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowny has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00317796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00191114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037423 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.55 or 0.01010161 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

