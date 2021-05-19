Wells Fargo & Company Increases Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $48.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NYSE WLL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,610. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

