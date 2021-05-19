Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 5,215 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $690,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $7,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,998. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.79 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.