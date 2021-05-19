Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

NYSE:ROK traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.56. 4,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,402. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.56 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

