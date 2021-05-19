Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.92. 13,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,452. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.