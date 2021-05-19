Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,247.45. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,258.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,177.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.97 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,264 shares of company stock worth $2,826,927. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.