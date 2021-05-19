AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $23,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 59,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.69. 6,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,564. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $199.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

