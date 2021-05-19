Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,956 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 314,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 234,910 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.