Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.01. 50,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

