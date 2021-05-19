AKO Capital LLP Has $638.61 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 7.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $638,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,217.04. 5,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,381.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,197.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

