New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 74,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,079,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

