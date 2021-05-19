Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $53.09

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.09, but opened at $50.44. Celsius shares last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 222 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 758.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Celsius by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

