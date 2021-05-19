Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $53.09

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.09, but opened at $50.44. Celsius shares last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 222 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 758.54 and a beta of 2.17.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Celsius by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.