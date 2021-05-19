Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 109,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,436,375 shares.The stock last traded at $18.11 and had previously closed at $18.37.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.