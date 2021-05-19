Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 109,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,436,375 shares.The stock last traded at $18.11 and had previously closed at $18.37.
VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.
Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
