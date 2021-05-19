AKO Capital LLP Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AKO Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,683 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 5.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.39% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $411,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.38. 8,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.61, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

