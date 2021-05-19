Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. 2,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 218,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh bought 389,077 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,434,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

