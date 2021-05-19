PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Up 3%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.24 and last traded at $60.06. 825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 302,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

