Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report $342.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.27 million. SLM reported sales of $348.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $54,553,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $60,231,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 34,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,395. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

