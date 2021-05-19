Comparing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) & BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 38.28% 28.97% 20.11% BELLUS Health -190,199.98% -30.46% -28.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $7.86 billion 6.87 $2.12 billion $21.47 23.61 BELLUS Health $30,000.00 9,426.55 -$25.97 million ($0.55) -6.56

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BELLUS Health. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0 5 14 0 2.74 BELLUS Health 0 2 6 0 2.75

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $656.38, indicating a potential upside of 28.20%. BELLUS Health has a consensus target price of $8.62, indicating a potential upside of 138.69%. Given BELLUS Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BELLUS Health is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats BELLUS Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it offers Inmazeb injection for infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; and develops product candidates for treating patients with eye, allergic and inflammatory, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, pain, infectious, and other diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It has collaborations with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; and Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

