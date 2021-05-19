Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.57 Million

Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $58.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $230.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,721. The stock has a market cap of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $256,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

